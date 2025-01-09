TV Ratings (29/07/2025): 1.9M Tune Into The Block As Foreman Dan “Lost Trust” In A Contestant

Last nights episode of The Block featured the teams completing their first full room renovatio. The episode did not come without controversy as Western Australian duo Han and Can found themselves in hot water after Han attempted to apply a second coat of waterproofing before the first coat had fully dried. This is a big no no as it is against building protocols. Foreman Dan had already warned Han that only a licensed waterproofing pro could perform the task.

Despite the warning, cameras captured Han continuing the work. Dan confronted her on-site, expressing that he had “lost trust” after her decision to ignore his instructions.

The episode concluded on a much happier note because Shelley Craft took the contestants out to dinner to serve as a light wrap-up to a high tension episode. This allowed the audience to get to know the contestants a little better.

The Block did the ratings for Nine raking in 1,898,000 viewers and a total TV national average audience of 1,120,000, taking out the top spot as the most watched entertainment program of the evening.

Over on Seven and 10 it was Home and Away and The Cheap Seats that did the numbers for the respected broadcasters. Home and Away pulled in a total TV national reach of 1,347,000 and an average audience of 914,000 and The Cheap Seats had a reach of 1,139,000 and an average of 509,000.