TV Ratings (29/05/2025): Origin Ratings Take A Hit As NSW Women Falter In Game Three

It was a disappointing loss for the NSW Blues Women’s side last night. Despite clinching the series win, the Blues fell just short of a clean sweep with the Maroons winning 18-14.

The disappointing result in an otherwise redundant game (with the girls already securing the series in game 2) saw ratings drop to a total TV national reach of 1,965,000 and a national average of 995,000. This was just down from Game Two, which set a record for the season with 1,067,000.

The loss was a bittersweet moment for the girls, who lifted the trophy shortly after Maroons captain Ali Brigginshaw set up the game-winning, getting Chelsea Lenarduzzi over the line with a short ball in the 65th minute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NSW Blues Women (@nswbluesw)

“I’m not really sure how to feel or what to feel,” Blues halfback Jesse Southwell told Nine at the conclusion of the game.

“It’s pretty disappointing losing that and by that margin. Probably fitting that it ended that way. It’s pretty disappointing that game.

“Won the series, but pretty disappointing tonight,” she said.

Still, the numbers were an impressive result for Nine, with the game taking the number one spot among the non-news programs in terms of reach and averages.

Nine News won the night overall with a national average audience of 1,367,000, just barely beating out Seven’s 6pm bulletin that came out at an average of 1,351,000 – rounding out a relatively quiet night on TV.