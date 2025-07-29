NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (28/07/2025): A Current Affair Trumps The Block As Nine Delves Into Social Ban

Aimee Edwards
For years, The Block has dominated TV ratings with its night-time drama and twists and turns. But last night, only the second episode of the program’s 21st season, the show experienced an unexpected drop in viewers. 

Coming in at third overall with a total TV national reach of 1,919,000, the program fell to fourth in the national averages with only 1,100,000 sticking around. While the numbers are impressive, it is still a stark contrast from the season premiere’s 2,700,000-strong national reach and placed it 89,000 behind A Current Affair.

Last night, the program delved into the long-debated social media ban and asked whether YouTube should be included in the matter. For father Wayne Holdsworth, the answer was simple.

Holdsworth’s life changed forever in 2023 when his son Mac died by suicide. He claims that the platform played a tragic role in the death.

Sitting down with A Current Affair, Holdsworth unpacked the deeply personal reason he is pushing for the ban to include YouTube.

“He researched on YouTube how to take his life. And if he hadn’t had exposure to that, he might have spoken to someone about it, and that might have triggered him to call for help”.

“It’s not too late, this legislation will help and education is the key,” he said.

In response to the matter, YouTube said: “Our position has always been clear: YouTube is a video sharing platform, not a social media service, that offers benefit and value to younger Australians.

We have written directly to the Government, urging them to uphold the integrity of the legislative process and protect the age-appropriate experiences and safeguards we provide for young Australians.”

Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. 

