TV Ratings (27/07/2025): The Block Unleashes First Twist Of The Season, Does The Numbers For Nine

The Block kicked off another season with a ratings win, taking out top spot for reach and falling into third overall with a national average audience of 1,303,000 for Nine.

This year, heading to the picturesque Victorian country town of Daylesford, five couples arrived from around the country.

Em and Ben from Victoria, Han and Can, and Britt and Taz from WA, Sonny and Alicia from QLD, and Robby and Matt from SA all meet Scotty and loyal companion Frankie to uncover the first twist of what is sure to be a turbulent season – all the houses are exactly the same when it comes to floor plans.

With all houses exactly the same, the house decider challenge has never been more crucial. Meeting judges Shaynna, Darren and Marty, the couples put their construction skills to the test, building a float for the Daylesford Chillout Festival Parade.

“Unlike other seasons where we have been comparing apples with oranges, this season it’s apples with apples, with apples,” Marty explained. “So, it’s important you understand what style you are going to go for and what the buyer in the Daylesford market is looking for.”

Ultimately, Britt and Taz took out the win and chose House Three, distinguished by its timber frontage and pitched roof.

As the season kicks off, the team now have $20,000 to renovate their first bathroom. With all the plumbing already in place, everybody will be using the same bathroom layout, leaving the teams to distinguish themselves via their decorating skills and finishes.