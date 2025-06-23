TV Ratings (22/06/2025): The Stage Is Set For The Grand Finale Of Lego Masters

Overnight the most watched entertainment program was LEGO Masters: Grand Masters of the Galaxy, hosted on Nine for 2,104,000 people to see.

The semi final which grabbed a total TV national audience of 899,000, saw the final four teams allocated 11 hours to build a Harry Potter–inspired LEGO scene. The catch, each duo drew a house from the sorting hat—Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff. To add to the difficulty each team’s build had to include a hallway and a dramatic room reveal that embodied their assigned house.

In the end team China, made up of Dai and Jiayuan where eliminated. Team China’s Hufflepuff-themed build was labelled technically sound, by the Brickman and Sophie Monk, however the two also pointed out that the build lacked dramatic impact compared to other houses’ reveals, especially given the tension required in this semi-final showdown.

Following the elimination, the stage is set for the highly anticipated grand finale. Over the next two nights the final three duos will face the free build challenge with 28 hours on the clock. They’ll be fighting it out to captivate both the judges and the viewers’ for the most votes to win the $100,000 prize and the title of Grand Masters of the Galaxy.

Over on Seven and 10 the most watched entertainment programs overnight was Dancing with the Stars with a total TV national reach of 2,103,000 and an average audience of 909,000, and MasterChef with a reach of 1,212,000 and a reach of 650,000.