TV Ratings (17/06/2025): 1.5 Million Tuned In For Finale As Farmer Corey Chose His Wife

On the season finale of Farmer Wants A Wife 1,561,000 people watched on as Corey narrowed down his final choice to two women. He had the choice between Keeley a 22-year-old optometrist and Chloe 25, a later-entry contestant. He highlighted his emotional connection and comfort with Keeley, while also acknowledging the chemistry he felt with Chloe.

Ultimately, a total TV national average audience of 855,000 tuned in as farmer Corey made his emotional decision, of selecting Keeley as his potential wife.

Keeley will be joining farmer Corey beyond the show, accepting his offer.

“Absolutely, I’m so excited. You’re so cute!” she said.

Over on Nine, and Ten and the two most popular entertainment programs were Lego Masters with a reach of 1,662,000 and a national average of 717,000, and Masterchef with a reach of 1,077,000 and a national average of 604,000.

All eyes will be on Nine tonight as they exclusively host game two of State of Origin. Game two is must win for QLD who are faced with a second straight series defeat, and in order to overcome that feat, the Maroons must win in Perth for the first time ever.