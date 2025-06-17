NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (16/06/2025): Food-Themed Superhero’s Take Top Spot In Entertainment Programs

Oliver Cerovic
1.8 million people switched on Nine to watch the latest instalment of LEGO Masters Grand Masters of the Galaxy. In last nights episode, a total TV national average audience of 765,000, watched the remaining teams face a unique challenge: creating action-packed scenes featuring food-themed superhero mini-figures. This task was crucial, as it determined which teams would advance to the semi-finals and who would secure the final Magic Brick.

Team Finland made up of Oskari and Aura unveiled an intense and colourful build of a playful watermelon themed superhero taking on a terrifying fire monster. The dynamic and quirky pair from LEGO® Masters Finland blend creativity, chaos and charm which ultimately helped them win LEGO® Masters Finland Season 2.

Meanwhile on Seven, Farmer Wants A Wife was the networks most popular entertainment program pulling in a reach of 1,588,000 people. The broadcast involved farmer Jack and his long awaited final choice. He selected frontrunner Sarah, who together have shared memorable moments, including introducing the farmer to sushi during their initial 24-hour date.

Over on Network Ten and its most popular entertainment program Have you Been Paying Attention? pulled in a total TV national reach of 1,298,000 and a national average of 803,000.

