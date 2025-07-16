TV Ratings (15/07/2025): Seven’s Newest Reality Show Stranded On Honeymoon Island Continues To Struggle

Overnight Seven broadcasted it’s sixth episode of Stranded On Honeymoon Island to 867,000 people. According to Mamamia the show is a mix of Married at First Sight and Survivor. However, the show is not doing anywhere near the numbers of MAFS, pulling in a total TV national average audience of 247,000.

The new reality TV show narrated by Jackie ‘O’ Henderson involves six Aussies being matched, married and then stuck on an island for 21 days, in what is described as a honeymoon. The three week timeline is the ultimate test for the newly weds.

In last nights episode, Tom admitted he is struggling to see a romantic spark with Emily, he explained gets more of a “sister vibe.” This occurred during a double date outing which was ensued after a bottle washed ashore assigning the couples to a double date. The purpose of the date was to give the couples a chance to reflect and evaluate their relationships.

Taking the top spot in the entertainment program genre was Nine’s Tipping Point, which collected 1,669,000 eyeballs. However, just over half of the reach stuck around , with the total TV national average audience recorded at 877,000 people.

The top entertainment programs on Network 10 and Seven Network were MasterChef with a reach of 1,180,000 and The Chase Australia with 1,385,000.