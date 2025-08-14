NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (13/08/2025): A Chair Sparks Full-Blown Reno Rumble

In a quiet night on TV it was The Block that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,722,000 and a national average of 1,029,000 – placing it fourth overall and first among the non-news programs.

Every season of The Block has one of those moments where the pressure, the competition and the tiniest of setbacks collide in spectacular fashion. For Alicia, that moment came in the form of a chair.

Having already been pipped at the post for a mirror and vanity earlier in the season, Alicia had her heart set on a particular piece of furniture, only to discover Britt had beaten her to it. The frustration hit hard.

“You’re crying over a chair or a couch but right now this is your whole world,” she said through tears. “If I was at home and couldn’t get a chair, you’d be like ‘oh well, no biggie’. But when you are in a competition and you want to do well, small things make a difference.”

Unfortunately, her day spiralled from there. Back on site, Alicia discovered Sonny had installed the towel rails at a height more suitable for Olympic gymnastics than drying bath sheets. “You might as well hang the towels on the ceiling,” she fumed, already anticipating judge Shaynna Blaze’s reaction.

The clash escalated when Sonny implied she was being rude to trades on site. Alicia’s retort? A pointed: “I hope you find someone really nice and polite after this,” hinting auction day could also be judgement day for their marriage.

 

Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. 

