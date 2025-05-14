NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (13/05/2025): Primary Equation Stumps Maths Expert As The Floor Continues Ratings Dominance

Credit: Nine

The Floor continues to deliver impressive results landing in first place among the non-news programs. Last night the program achieved a total TV national reach of 2,018,000 and a national average of 1,073,000.

Stay-at-home dad Chris was just one question away from winning $10,000, with a shot at the $200,000 grand prize still in reach.

With his chosen category ‘Primary Maths,’ things looked promising, until a sudden-death duel against 36-year-old citizenship consultant Kate threw a spanner in the works.

Despite his maths background, Chris was left stumped by a deceptively simple equation, prompting laughs and gasps from the audience and host Rodger Corser alike. Kate, who admitted she’s often underestimated, seized the moment and knocked Chris out of the competition.

With Chris gone, the spotlight turned to reigning champion Ruth, who was quickly challenged to defend her title in her specialist category, ‘80s Blockbusters.’

The pressure is mounting as the pool narrows to 27 fiercely competitive players, all vying for dominance on The Floor.

