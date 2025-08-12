TV Ratings (11/8/2025): MasterChef Amasses 1m Viewers As The Comp Gets To The Pointy End

Overnight, 10 Network’s MasterChef semi final played out for a total TV national reach of 1,353,000 people to see. The episode which grabbed the attention of an national average audience of 712,000 saw Queensland’s Jamie Fleming depart the competition, one spot higher than his previous MasterChef best fourth.

The three remaining contestants of Jamie, Laura and Callum were tasked with one of the toughest service challenges of the season, designing and executing a three-course menu for 20 guests and four judges. Jamie came into the semis as the underdog, being the only contestant to not have competed in a MasterChef semi final.

This resulted in Jamie attempting an audacious and complicated menu of each course being inspired by a single colour. His entrée, gold, showcased golden beetroot, the main, ruby, paired duck with blackberries, and finally his dessert, tawny, featured roasted cauliflower ice cream alongside a chocolate crémeux.

However, the complexity of the menu was his downfall, as time slipped away, forcing last-minute adjustments and the removal of some planned components. While the judges praised Jamie’s creativity and flavour combinations, technical faults in the dessert proved costly. “Even though the disappointment was there, I was still proud of what I did,” Jamie commented afterwards.

The Block continued to draw in a massive audience for Nine, even out ranking A Current Affair as the second most watched program of the night. Mondays episode of The Block attracted a reach of 1,952,000 and a reach of 1,074,000.

The second episode of The Voice was also highly watched by viewers on Seven, even though the first episode disappointed a few fans due to there only being one Aussie judge out of the four. “Only one in four judges is Aussie, that sucks,” one viewer expressed on X.

The last time the Aussie judges where outnumbered like this was back in 2018, when Delta Goodrem was joined by Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Joe Jonas.