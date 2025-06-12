TV Ratings (11/6/2025): 1M Tune In For Swimming Trials Finals

A million Australians tuned into Nine last night to watch the finals of the Australian Swimming Trials—perhaps trying to spot the next Ariarne Titmus.

In fact, 1.5 million tuned in according to the Total TV National Reach figure, though the Average Audience was lower at 1.072 million. The BVOD average was 100,000.

Mollie O’Callaghan and Lani Pallister had a great race against each other in the women’s 200 freestyle. Defending Olympic champion, O’Callaghan clocked a 1:54.43 to win the race, putting up the #1 time in the world this year.

In the women’s 50-metre breaststroke, 16-year-old Sienna Toohey swam a 30.79, which is just off her career best. But sadly it wasn’t fast enough to make the Olympic qualifying time.

In the men’s 50 breastroke, just 0.03 seconds separated Nash Wilkes and Grayson Bell. But neither were quick enough to make the Olympics.

Highlighting the night was a fast final for the men’s 50 free where five swimmers went under 22 seconds. But it was the defending Olympic champion Cam McEvoy who reigned supreme once again, setting the fastest time in the world this year with a rapid pace of 21.30.

Over on Seven and 1.389 million people turned their tellies on to watch the 8500th Home and Away episode. In the significant episode, Leah confronted Lacey at the hospital regarding Theo’s critical condition, following a brutal attack. This turned over a total TV national average of 885,000 people.

Network 10’s leading entertainment show was Masterchef which broadcasted a yeast-heavy showdown that tested contestants baking skills to 1,241,000 with a lower average audience of 609.000. Teams had just four hours to prove its mettle in an all-hands-on-deck service round—cooking up one savoury and one sweet dish.