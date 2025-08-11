TV Ratings (10/8/2025): ‘An Upmarket Nursing Home’ – 2.6M Aussies Tune In To The Block

Nine’s DIY show won Sunday night by drawing in 2.62 million viewers and an average audience of 1.41 million. It also won all key demos (25-54, 16-39 and 18+ grocery shoppers).

In a double reveal on Sunday night, Robby and Mat’s Kids Bedroom challenge turned into a rolling joke when it was described by another contestant as “like walking into an upmarket nursing home”.

Another contestant, Shaynna, added: “This is the room Nan comes in when she looks after the kids.”

Nonetheless, The Block continues to dominate prime time TV, with Seven’s launch of The Voice coming second with 2.2 million viewers and an average audience of 984,000.

Ten’s Masterchef, which began finals week last night, attracted nearly a million viewers and an average audience of more than 553,000.

Week 32 breakdown of TV ratings (courtesy of Nine)