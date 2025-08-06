NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (05/08/2025): The Block Drama Heats Up But One Blockhead Is More Interested In Cleaning The Loo

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

Week two on The Block site and the program continues to do the numbers for Nine. The program achieved a total TV national reach of 2,025,000 and a national average of 1,079,000, placing it first among the non-news programs and third overall.

As the couples embark on week two, Han and Can appear to have learned nothing from last week’s unfinished room debacle. Instead of locking in plans for their kitchen, mud room, pantry and laundry, as urgently requested by suppliers, Han scrapped the architect’s design entirely, calling it “completely f***ed” and insisting on a new layout that includes double exterior doors and a reworked pantry entrance.

Her main concern? That walking through the mud room to reach the pantry was a hygiene issue, suggesting that she may have taken the term “mud room” a little too literally.

As suppliers waited for final measurements and deadlines loomed, Han instead chose to clean the caravan toilet, explaining it was her “processing time.”

“I love cleaning,” Han said. “That’s the processing time for me, when I’m doing something that at the same time is making me feel better.”

Foreman Dan wasn’t impressed: “I don’t think she understands the urgency.”

“The more I think about it, the more I’m actually getting aggravated about it. The girls have not learned from last week when they didn’t finish a room. Now, instead of being in the room every second, making sure everything gets done, they’re up there cleaning.”

Presuming Han finally decides to leave the bathroom, the program will likely continue to do the numbers tonight.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (30/7/25): Blockheads Left Shattered By Bathroom Disaster Hours Before Room Reveal Deadline
  2. TV Ratings (29/07/2025): 1.9M Tune Into The Block As Foreman Dan “Lost Trust” In A Contestant
  3. TV Ratings (31/7/25): Parramatta Eels Lose 16-10 On Home Ground To Melbourne Storm
  4. Swann Partners With Bunnings As Exclusive Security Supplier For The Block 2025

TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Former P&O Marketing Boss Katie Malone Joins Aurora Expeditions As CMO
Agency Scorecard: Bench
You Need To Start Talking
News Corp Posts Solid Growth Despite Print Decline & Looming AI ‘Threat’
Register Lost your password?