TV Ratings (05/08/2025): The Block Drama Heats Up But One Blockhead Is More Interested In Cleaning The Loo

Week two on The Block site and the program continues to do the numbers for Nine. The program achieved a total TV national reach of 2,025,000 and a national average of 1,079,000, placing it first among the non-news programs and third overall.

As the couples embark on week two, Han and Can appear to have learned nothing from last week’s unfinished room debacle. Instead of locking in plans for their kitchen, mud room, pantry and laundry, as urgently requested by suppliers, Han scrapped the architect’s design entirely, calling it “completely f***ed” and insisting on a new layout that includes double exterior doors and a reworked pantry entrance.

Her main concern? That walking through the mud room to reach the pantry was a hygiene issue, suggesting that she may have taken the term “mud room” a little too literally.

As suppliers waited for final measurements and deadlines loomed, Han instead chose to clean the caravan toilet, explaining it was her “processing time.”

“I love cleaning,” Han said. “That’s the processing time for me, when I’m doing something that at the same time is making me feel better.”

Foreman Dan wasn’t impressed: “I don’t think she understands the urgency.”

“The more I think about it, the more I’m actually getting aggravated about it. The girls have not learned from last week when they didn’t finish a room. Now, instead of being in the room every second, making sure everything gets done, they’re up there cleaning.”

Presuming Han finally decides to leave the bathroom, the program will likely continue to do the numbers tonight.