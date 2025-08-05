TV Ratings (04/8/25): Kyle Shilling Dances His Way To $20k

Seven’s Dancing With The Stars danced their way to fifth place in last night’s TV ratings with a national reach of 1,806,000. The finale featured six celebrity contestants Brittany Hockley, Felicity Ward, Kyle Shilling, Michael Usher, Shaun Micallef, and Trent Cotchin, battling it out for $20,000 for their chosen charity.

Ultimately, an audience of 937,000 were called upon to decide the winner between the final two couples: Shilling and Cornish, and Micallef and Hunter. Fortunately for the Home and Away actor the audience awarded his couple the victory, which also meant his chosen charity The Indigenous Literacy Foundation was awarded the $20k.

“I’m feeling mixed emotions, as it’s come to an end. We built such a strong family here and you can see all the beautiful people behind us,” said Shilling following his victory.

“It’s amazing to be able to stand here and hold this trophy, knowing all the hard work we put in has paid off.”

Over on Nine, The Block contestants danced around ideas as they plan to deliver two kids’ bedrooms for Sundays week 2 reveals. This pulled in a total TV national reach of 2,050,000 and an national average audience of 1,082,000.

MasterChef was once again the most popular entertainment program for 10, drawing in a reach of 1,119,000 and an average audience of 637,000.