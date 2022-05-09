TV Crew Catches Horror Moment A Race Car Explodes In Fireball Injuring Five

A TV camera crew has caught the moment a dragster’s engine exploded injuring five of the crew.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Sydney Dragway in Eastern Creek when the Jim Read Racing crew were preparing the car for a fourth round race of the Top Fuel Championships.

TV host Chad Neylon was presenting live from the start line ahead when a large bang and ensuing fireball can be seen in the background.

Someone can be heard yelling: “Get an ambulance … Ambo!”

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said five people were taken to hospital for burns and shock while another person was treated for back and head injuries after being thrown backwards by the force of the blast.

One person still remains in hospital but is expected to make a full recovery. Check out the bang below:

 

 

 

 

 

