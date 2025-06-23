Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory Lures Sarah Baskerville To Lead Melbourne Operations

Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory has appointed Sarah Baskerville to lead Melbourne operations. Baskerville is a 20-year veteran of agency and publishing environments, including NewsCorp and IPG Media Brands. She brings deep expertise in digital transformation and driving business growth through marketing.

“We’re seeing strong demand from marketers recalibrating their operating models, how they structure their agency village and embed AI into operations,” said Jen Davidson, managing partner. “Our 2025 Marketing Outlook Survey confirms this: 65 per cent of marketers aren’t satisfied with their operating models and want change.”

“Sarah brings the commercial lens essential for this evolution. Her proven transformation track record makes her perfectly positioned to lead our Melbourne offering and help clients bridge the gap between marketing strategy and operations.”

“Marketing has never had a more critical opportunity to drive business growth at the board level,” said Baskerville.

“I’ve long admired Tumbleturn’s work helping marketers make that shift, so joining felt like a natural evolution of my work leading integrated marketing, organisational and cultural change. I’m excited to bring my digital transformation and commercial marketing experience to support our clients in evolving their marketing functions from cost centres into growth engines.”

Sarah joins as Tumbleturn’s third partner alongside Jen and Dan Johns. Dan has three years with Tumbleturn and was previously CEO of media agency Ikon, COO of IPG Mediabrands Australia, and managing partner of Havas Media Australia.

“Our combined marketing, digital, tech, media and publishing backgrounds deliver advice that creates immediate traction and competitive advantage,” added Davidson.