Tuesday TV Wrap: Beauty & The Geek Gets Found Out By 10’s Hunted

Network 10’s Hunted brought in 594,000 eyeballs, winning entertainment – could the hunters find Melissa Caddick?

Why are they just sitting around talking out in the open like there are no hunters around and they're not being chased, how do they know the hunters aren't there 🤔🤔🤔#HuntedAU — Ivanka (@IvankaVic16) July 26, 2022

Seven News hit 931,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 871,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 658,000 viewers – Grimshaw is an absolute Queen.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 508,000 viewers.

Seven’s Home And Away nabbed 423,000 viewers. The network went camp with Kylie Vs Bee Gees which pulled in 316,000 viewers – the answer is always Kylie.

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 450,000 viewers, and Beauty And The Geek brought in 421,000 viewers – all the Geeks just look like Melbourne hipsters.

I'm waiting for Beauty and the Geek with the roles reversed……nerdy and smart women with hunky/brainless guys… #BATGAU #batg — Dean Cabena (@DeanCabena) July 17, 2022

For 10, The Project pulled in 412, 000 viewers – they had an excellent conversation about the Manly Seagulls scandal. Meanwhile, Cheap Seats brought in 395,000 viewers.

Finally, ABC had a fabulous news night ABC News, netting 624,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 521,000 viewers, and Miriam Margoyles brought in 413,000 viewers.

Out on top was both the Nine Network with 25.9 per cent and the Seven Network with 23.9 locked in a tight tie. Meanwhile, Network 10 got 22.0 per cent.

Followed by ABC Network with 18.5 per cent of the share, while SBS had 9.6 per cent