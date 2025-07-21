Trump Sues Murdoch & “Useless Rag” Wall Street Journal For $15B Over Epstein Article

US President Donald Trump has filed one helluva lawsuit against Australia’s second-favourite estranged son Rupert Murdoch and his paper, the Wall Street Journal, over its reporting claiming Trump wrote a “bawdy” note to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump claims the publication slandered him and violated libel laws in an article alleging that a 50th birthday greeting bearing Trump’s name was sent to the late financier in 2003, before he was charged with sex crimes.

The lawsuit is worth US$10 billion—AU$15.36 billion.

Trump said the note was “fake”.

It came after the US Justice Department asked a judge to unseal material related to Epstein following criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the case.

“We have just filed a powerhouse Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, fake news ‘article’ in the useless ‘rag’ that is, The Wall Street Journal,” Trump posted on social media.

“I hope Rupert and his ‘friends’ are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case.”

He added that the paper and Murdoch would be sued if they printed the article.

A Dow Jones spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC: “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

The Wall Street Journal reported a letter bearing Trump’s name “contained several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker”.

“Inside the outline of the naked woman was a typewritten note styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, written in the third person,” the paper reported.

It reportedly contained a joking reference that “enigmas never age” and allegedly ended with the words: “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump denied writing the note after the article was published on Thursday, posting: “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”