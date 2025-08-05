Trump & Murdoch ‘Pause’ $15B Epstein Article Suit As News Corp Launches New California Post Tabloid

Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump have agreed to pause the media baron’s deposition in a libel suit brought by the US president over a story published in the Wall Street Journal about Trump’s dealings with dead paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Court filings released Tuesday said the parties had reached an agreement to hold off Murdoch’s court appearance until after the Journal’s motion to dismiss the case has been heard.

Trump had initially asked for Murdoch’s deposition in the US$10 billion (AU$15 billion) case to be brought forward, citing the 94-year-old’s health and age. Some media outlets labelled that a stunt. The parties have also agreed not to engage in discovery in the meantime.

In practice, this means that Murdoch would not need to appear in court unless the Journal’s motion to dismiss the case failed. The parties have also agreed that Murdoch would appear in a mutually agreed location, in person, within 30 days, should the motion fail, and that he had agreed to provide “regularly scheduled updates to the Plaintiff [Trump] regarding his health”, including a mechanism for him to alert the president if there was a material change in his health.

The case concerns the Journal’s reporting of a “bawdy” letter that Trump sent to Epstein for his 50th birthday which included a drawing of a naked woman with his signature attached.

The President named Murdoch, News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson and the two reporters responsible for the article as defendants. The company intends to defend the reporting.

Trump said the latter was “false, malicious, and defamatory”.

Trump has been firing off lawsuits regularly in recent months. He has sued Disney-owned television network ABC and Paramount-owned CBS, ultimately settling both for a fraction of the costs he initially sought.

Overnight the New York Times has published a “trove” of previously unseen letters to Epstein from powerful figures including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, filmmaker Woody Allen, billionaire media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman; Noam Chomsky and his wife; Joichi Ito, the former head of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab; physicist Lawrence M Krauss; and Harvard biologist and mathematician Martin Nowak.

Allen, Ito, Zuckerman and Nowak did not respond to requests for comment from the Times. Barak reportedly declined to comment, and Chomsky’s wife responded on his behalf, also declining to comment. Krauss reportedly told the Times that he didn’t recall the letter but did attend “several lunches with very interesting discussions” with scientists, authors and others at Epstein’s house.

Murdoch has also launched a new paper—yes, a new print title in the year of our lord two-thousand and twenty-five—in California.

The new California Post is a right-wing tabloid in the same mould as the New York Times, delivering its “brand of fearless, common-sense journalism and legendary headlines at a critical juncture for the Golden State,” according to a statement in the New York Post.

“Los Angeles and California surely need a daily dose of The Post as an antidote to the jaundiced, jaded journalism that has sadly proliferated,” said Robert Thomson, CEO of The Post’s parent company, News Corp.

“We are at a pivotal moment for the city and the state, and there is no doubt that The Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit.”

And an Aussie is set to be in the driving seat of the new publication. Nick Papps, the weekend editor of Melbourne’s Herald Sun, will become the first editor-in-chief of the new publication. He was also News Corp Australia’s West Coast correspondent for nearly three years when Papps was based in LA.