TRP Scores Tasty Media & Creative Account Win For Twisted Healthy Treats

Twisted Healthy Treats has appointed full-service indie agency TRP to lead its brand strategy, creative, and media duties, following a competitive pitch.

TRP will be responsible for crafting a new brand platform, developing creative and executing a media strategy designed to accelerate retail sales and household penetration.

“We’re building a brand that’s bold, disruptive, and unapologetically fun, and TRP just got it. Their strategic thinking and creative energy matched our ambition from day one,” Cass Spies, CEO, Twisted Healthy Treats said.

“Working with Twisted is a dream brief; a brand with serious momentum, clear ambition, and permission to be playful,” Kyle Ross, head of strategy TRP added.