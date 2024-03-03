Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue & Dom Dolla Among 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominees

Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue & Dom Dolla Among 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominees
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Rolling Stone Australia publisher The Brag Media has today unveiled a stellar list of nominees for the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards, which return to Sydney on Tuesday, March 26, with a star-studded party to celebrate Aussie music.

For the first time, the 2024 edition of the awards will take place at Ivy Sydney in the heart of the CBD. The 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards will pay tribute to the year that was in music, honouring local music exports across five categories: Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, Rolling Stone Global Award, and the Reader’s Choice Award to be announced at a later date. The invitation-only event is set to serve as a night of live music and a celebration of Australia’s incredible music scene.

Among the nominees vying for top honours are a mix of international hitmakers and emerging stars, with Troye Sivan, Dom Dolla, Peach PRC, Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers, The Teskey Brothers and Fisher each being nominated for multiple categories.

The past 12 months have seen the rise and rise of many incredible new Australian artists, all capturing the attention of music lovers and tastemakers. Up for Best New Artist this year are Royel Otis, Dom Dolla, Oliver Cronin, The Rions, Teen Jesus, GrentPerez, Blusher and Old Mervs.

The Best Record and Best Single awards are set to be hotly contested again, while the Rolling Stone Global Award returns for another year, recognising the achievements of Australian artists internationally. This special award sees Rolling Stone Australia invite the brand’s international editorial teams, including editors from Rolling Stone US and Rolling Stone UK, to vote in the Rolling Stone Global Award category. Nominated this year are Kyle Minogue, Tones And I, Troye Sivan, The Teskey Brothers, Dom Dolla, DMA’S, Fisher, Vacations and Tame Impala.

The annual awards welcome multiple new and returning sponsors this year, with headline partner Shure back for 2024, alongside American Apparel, JMC Academy and Largo Brewing.

“Throughout 2023, Australian artists continue to surpass expectations both domestically and on a global stage, and we’re excited to recognise the ongoing growth of our local music scene. Our fourth annual Rolling Stone Awards will recognise the outstanding work and exceptional artists emerging from this country. We are also stoked to welcome back our headline partner Shure, who have a longstanding commitment to showcasing and supporting local music. We look forward to celebrating with the music industry on March 26,” said Poppy Reid, editor-in-chief at Rolling Stone Australia publisher The Brag Media.

“As the exclusive distributor of Shure in Australia, Jands is both proud and excited to be the main sponsor for the 2024 Rolling Stone Australia Awards. This partnership underscores our enduring commitment to the Australian music scene, a journey we’ve been on for several years through our support of Rolling Stone AUNZ. Our ongoing collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it signifies a bridge connecting Aussie artists with Shure, the epitome of audio excellence, and continues to foster a thriving musical community,” said Will Repanellis, head of marketing at Jands.

In the weeks ahead, Rolling Stone Australia – which publishes daily music and culture content online, alongside its quarterly print magazine – will also reveal this year’s host, performers, and nominees in the hotly-contested Rolling Stone Readers’ Award.

Rolling Stone Australia’s average issue readership is up 10.5% to 243,000 for the 12 months to September 2023, according to the latest Roy Morgan Australian Magazine Readership Report. This represents a sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth for the local print edition of Rolling Stone – placing it ahead of staple titles like Harper’s Bazaar, Who, Belle, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Just Cars and Money Magazine.

2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominees:

Best Single

Dom Dolla ft. MK – ‘Rhyme Dust’

Budjerah – ‘Therapy’

Amy Shark – ‘Can I Shower At Yours’

Fisher ft Kita Alexander – ‘Atmosphere’

Peach PRC – ‘Perfect For You’

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘I Used to be Fun’

Lime Cordiale – ‘Colin’

Tkay Maidza ft. Flume – ‘Silent Assassin’

 

Best New Artist

Royel Otis

Dom Dolla

Oliver Cronin

The Rions

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

GrentPerez

Blusher

Old Mervs

 

Best Record

Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving

G Flip – DRUMMER
The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other

Brad Cox – Acres

Dope Lemon – Kimosabè

Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie

 

Rolling Stone Global Award

Kylie Minogue

Tones And I

Troye Sivan

The Teskey Brothers

Dom Dolla

DMA’S

Fisher

Vacations

Tame Impala




Please login with linkedin to comment

Rolling Stone Australia

Latest News

Aveo & Publicis Launch Campaign Celebrating Finding Your Together
  • Campaigns

Aveo & Publicis Launch Campaign Celebrating Finding Your Together

Australian retirement living provider, Aveo, reminds Australians of the importance of finding togetherness at all stages of life through a new multi-channel campaign via Publicis Worldwide Australia. We know that through every life stage, the community we share experiences with greatly contributes to our happiness and enriches our lives. The campaign embraces Aveo’s role in […]

Industry Experts Encourage Regional Advertising At First 2024 Boomtown Masterclass
  • Advertising

Industry Experts Encourage Regional Advertising At First 2024 Boomtown Masterclass

Advertising in regional Australia should be a ‘no-brainer’, according to national industry experts, who kicked off Boomtown’s 2024 masterclass series last week. Boomtown – the collaborative representing the millions of people living in regional Australia – held its first regional media masterclass for 2024 last week, with close to 100 industry representatives in attendance. Participants […]

B&T 30 Under 30 Finalist Rosemary Ball: From Bed-Bound To Getting My Dream Job
  • Media

B&T 30 Under 30 Finalist Rosemary Ball: From Bed-Bound To Getting My Dream Job

When The Shannon Company’s Rosemary Ball saw her name on the shortlist of the PR category for B&T’s 30 under 30 awards last year, it was a “surreal” moment. “I genuinely cried,” she told B&T. There was a time when having a career, much less being shortlisted for an award, was a distant dream for […]

Spotlight On Sponsors: Fresh Melbourne Storm Deals Drive The Team Into 2024
  • Marketing

Spotlight On Sponsors: Fresh Melbourne Storm Deals Drive The Team Into 2024

It’s been a rough few seasons for the Melbourne Storm, but despite a bought of injuries to superstar players, the team somehow pulled their way into the top three last year. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season. With […]

Albo Responds To Meta: “Not the Australian way”
  • Media

Albo Responds To Meta: “Not the Australian way”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Meta’s decision to stop paying for Australian news is “not the Australian way” and that he is “very concerned” about the announcement. Meta today confirmed it will walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire in what is a significant blow to Australia’s largest publishers. […]

Media Outlets Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News
  • Media
  • Technology

Media Outlets Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News

The Australian media industry has responded to Meta’s decision to walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire. In a blow to local media outlets, Meta said it will not enter negotiations to extend deals to pay Australian media companies for the news that appears on its platforms. Michael Miller, News […]

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity
  • Media

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

NOVA Entertainment has today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity for FIVEAA, Adelaide’s premier commercial talkback station. The forward-looking brand refresh reflects FIVEAA’s new lineup and vision while paying homage to the station’s previous logo and rich heritage. Built upon the new tagline of Always Adelaide, the new direction celebrates the ‘AA’ branding […]

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards
  • Marketing

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards

Australian social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has won big at the industry’s annual AiMCO Awards, taking out the highly competitive Best Influencer Marketing Technology Service category. Lead image: Fabulate team at Aimco Awards The win saw the start up platform, which has a team of around 50, receive the industry recognition against competitor […]

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10
  • Media

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10

Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, will be on sale from March 10 in Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi retail stores nationally and via Hubbl.com.au. Lead Image: Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany at Hubbl Launch. Also from March 10, Hubbl will unveil a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. The multi-channel […]