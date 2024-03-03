Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue & Dom Dolla Among 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominees

Rolling Stone Australia publisher The Brag Media has today unveiled a stellar list of nominees for the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards, which return to Sydney on Tuesday, March 26, with a star-studded party to celebrate Aussie music.

For the first time, the 2024 edition of the awards will take place at Ivy Sydney in the heart of the CBD. The 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards will pay tribute to the year that was in music, honouring local music exports across five categories: Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, Rolling Stone Global Award, and the Reader’s Choice Award to be announced at a later date. The invitation-only event is set to serve as a night of live music and a celebration of Australia’s incredible music scene.

Among the nominees vying for top honours are a mix of international hitmakers and emerging stars, with Troye Sivan, Dom Dolla, Peach PRC, Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers, The Teskey Brothers and Fisher each being nominated for multiple categories.

The past 12 months have seen the rise and rise of many incredible new Australian artists, all capturing the attention of music lovers and tastemakers. Up for Best New Artist this year are Royel Otis, Dom Dolla, Oliver Cronin, The Rions, Teen Jesus, GrentPerez, Blusher and Old Mervs.

The Best Record and Best Single awards are set to be hotly contested again, while the Rolling Stone Global Award returns for another year, recognising the achievements of Australian artists internationally. This special award sees Rolling Stone Australia invite the brand’s international editorial teams, including editors from Rolling Stone US and Rolling Stone UK, to vote in the Rolling Stone Global Award category. Nominated this year are Kyle Minogue, Tones And I, Troye Sivan, The Teskey Brothers, Dom Dolla, DMA’S, Fisher, Vacations and Tame Impala.

The annual awards welcome multiple new and returning sponsors this year, with headline partner Shure back for 2024, alongside American Apparel, JMC Academy and Largo Brewing.

“Throughout 2023, Australian artists continue to surpass expectations both domestically and on a global stage, and we’re excited to recognise the ongoing growth of our local music scene. Our fourth annual Rolling Stone Awards will recognise the outstanding work and exceptional artists emerging from this country. We are also stoked to welcome back our headline partner Shure, who have a longstanding commitment to showcasing and supporting local music. We look forward to celebrating with the music industry on March 26,” said Poppy Reid, editor-in-chief at Rolling Stone Australia publisher The Brag Media.

“As the exclusive distributor of Shure in Australia, Jands is both proud and excited to be the main sponsor for the 2024 Rolling Stone Australia Awards. This partnership underscores our enduring commitment to the Australian music scene, a journey we’ve been on for several years through our support of Rolling Stone AUNZ. Our ongoing collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it signifies a bridge connecting Aussie artists with Shure, the epitome of audio excellence, and continues to foster a thriving musical community,” said Will Repanellis, head of marketing at Jands.

In the weeks ahead, Rolling Stone Australia – which publishes daily music and culture content online, alongside its quarterly print magazine – will also reveal this year’s host, performers, and nominees in the hotly-contested Rolling Stone Readers’ Award.

Rolling Stone Australia’s average issue readership is up 10.5% to 243,000 for the 12 months to September 2023, according to the latest Roy Morgan Australian Magazine Readership Report. This represents a sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth for the local print edition of Rolling Stone – placing it ahead of staple titles like Harper’s Bazaar, Who, Belle, Australian Gourmet Traveller, Just Cars and Money Magazine.

2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards Nominees:

Best Single

Dom Dolla ft. MK – ‘Rhyme Dust’

Budjerah – ‘Therapy’

Amy Shark – ‘Can I Shower At Yours’

Fisher ft Kita Alexander – ‘Atmosphere’

Peach PRC – ‘Perfect For You’

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘I Used to be Fun’

Lime Cordiale – ‘Colin’

Tkay Maidza ft. Flume – ‘Silent Assassin’

Best New Artist

Royel Otis

Dom Dolla

Oliver Cronin

The Rions

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

GrentPerez

Blusher

Old Mervs

Best Record

Teenage Dads – Midnight Driving

G Flip – DRUMMER

The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other

Brad Cox – Acres

Dope Lemon – Kimosabè

Peach PRC – Manic Dream Pixie

Rolling Stone Global Award

Kylie Minogue

Tones And I

Troye Sivan

The Teskey Brothers

Dom Dolla

DMA’S

Fisher

Vacations

Tame Impala