Triton Podcast Ranker: Casefile Tacks The Top Spot As Aussies Sign Up For True Crime

Casefile came out victorious in April’s Triton Digital Podcast Ranker, as Australians shunned laughter for gore.

The ARN true crime podcast had 962,509 monthly listeners and 2, 628, 159 monthly downloads. This pushed it ahead of LiSTNR (SCA)’s comedy duo Hamish & Andy which pulled in a total of 898,517 monthly listeners and 1,885,529 downloads.

Meanwhile, Shameless Media took the third place spot with 569,428 monthly listeners and 1,353,501 monthly downloads. This was up two spots from last month.

Mamamia’s Mamamia Out Loud podcast pulled in a total of 554,434 monthly listens and 1,724,779 monthly downloads, holding the fourth spot.

ARN’s The Imperfects lifted one spot to take the fifth spot with 491,339 monthly listens and 1,148.810 monthly downloads.

ARN’s Kyle and Jackie O show was one of the biggest losers this month, it slipped down three spots to number six with 454,930 monthly listeners and 2,610,371 monthly downloads.

Mamamia’s No Filter podcast was one of the biggest risers – the show lifted three spots to take the number 10 titles. It had 322,342 monthly listens and 943,467 monthly downloads.