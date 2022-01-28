Triple M Adelaide Announces New Dead Set Legends Hosting Trio

Triple M today has today announced Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Mark ‘Thomo’ Thomas will host Triple M Adelaide’s Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Thomo in 2022.

The footballer, cricketer and the fan will bring a diverse show for listeners featuring the latest in AFL, cricket and sport across Adelaide.

Rockliff (main photo, right) has been a regular on Triple M’s drive show The Rush Hour since 2019. The Port Adelaide midfielder played 208 AFL matches before retiring in August 2021 and is looking forward to continuing with Triple M on Saturday mornings.

Meanwhile, Ferguson (left) is the newest member of the Triple M Family and joins with an impressive cricketing career having represented Australia in all three forms of international cricket. Currently playing for South Australia, he will bring a unique understanding of the game to Triple M listeners.

Since joining Triple M in 2021, Thomas (centre) has gone from strength-to-strength hosting Triple M Weekend Breakfast and appearing on Triple M Footy and The Rush Hour. Thomo will continue to host Triple M Weekend Breakfast on Saturdays and now prepares to add Dead Set Legends to his broadcast schedule.

“We’re pumped to be joining Dead Set Legends on Triple M this year, bringing Adelaide the latest in sport every Saturday morning. As well as having a laugh along the way, it’s going to be a fun year!” said Rockliff, Ferguson and Thommo.

Triple M Adelaide content director, Matthew OReilly, added: “With Bernie, Blewey and Jars moving into their new timeslot of 4-6pm on The Rush Hour this year, we’ve found the perfect replacement for Triple M Adelaide’s Dead Set Legends line up.

“Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Mark Thomas already have great chemistry and bring a well-balanced show with expertise in footy, cricket and all things sport in Adelaide. We’re excited to see them fill the Saturday morning show this year.”

Starting tomorrow, you can hear Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Thomo every Saturday from 9am to 12pm on 104.7 Triple M or via the LiSTNR app.