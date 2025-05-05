Jess Macc Debuts ‘Macc N Cheese’ Podcast Featuring Poppy Reid, Ben Lee & Merrick Watts

Acclaimed photographer, videographer, producer, and musician Jess Macc has announced the launch of her podcast, Macc n Cheese. Set to debut on the 6 May, Macc n Cheese is a new platform celebrating the vibrant world of creative living, featuring candid conversations with artists, innovators, and trailblazers across the creative arts.

Macc, known for her two-decade-long career capturing the essence of music, film, and art, brings her signature blend of warmth, wit, and insight to each episode. Listeners can expect inspiring stories and raw, unfiltered discussions with a diverse line up of guests, from musicians and actors to chefs and creative entrepreneurs, diving into what fuels their passion and keeps their artistry alive.

“Creativity isn’t just about art, it’s about how we move through the world, how we solve problems, and how we connect with others,” said Macc. “Macc n Cheese is about pulling back the curtain on the creative process and sharing the highs, lows, and everything in between. The goal really is to help people feel a part of a community and feel seen and connected with others on their creative journey”.

Macc n Cheese is a no-filter lifestyle podcast where Jess hangs out with cool minds in music, film, food and art. Season one guests include ARIA award winning Ben Lee, former Rolling Stone AU/NZ Editor in Chief, Poppy Reid, radio host/comedian/entrepreneur Merrick Watts and Photography legend Chris Cuffaro.