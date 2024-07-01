TrinityP3 opens The State of the Pitch survey 

Agencies are being invited to take part in the annual industry report on the pitch process.

The TrinityP3 ‘The State of the Pitch’ report launched its inaugural report earlier this year, surveying agencies for their views across 77 pitches of different sizes over six months, The 2025 survey will be open from now until December 31. Agencies are asked to share their feedback regularly over the reporting period via this link.

TrinityP3 CEO Darren Woolley said he hoped to grow the pool of responses in the report’s second year.

“We were so thrilled with participation in the inaugural The State of Pitch, with feedback on more than 75 pitches with a broad range of values from $50,000 to $10m. The report gave the industry a clear lens on the state of new business for agencies and how marketers are handling the pitching process,” Woolley said.

“Now that ‘The State of Pitch’ is firmly established, I would love to broaden the pool of agency feedback and hopefully get more agencies giving us their anonymous feedback on what’s working and what isn’t when pitching.”

TrinityP3 general manager Lydia Feely said this year’s report provided valuable feedback for marketers and agencies alike.

“We had so much good feedback from marketers and agencies alike about this year’s report,” she said.

“It’s become an invaluable tool for marketers who are thinking about going to market and running a process, but equally, I think agencies have gotten tremendous value out of being able to see on the macro level how marketer requirements are evolving and what they need to do in order to secure new business.”