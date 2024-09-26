Triangl Founder Erin Deering Launches New Fashion Brand, Deering

Founded by former Triangl entrepreneur, author, and City of Melbourne deputy mayor candidate Erin Deering, Deering is a fashion house focusing on everyday dressing.

Focused on fashion’s mood-boosting potential, the brand’s approach eschews traditional seasons by focusing on a drop model, where new collections are released every few months.

“Our co-ordinating sets are designed to offer simplicity in everyday wear, yet pieces can easily be paired with others within the collection, echoing a confident, fuss-free approach to dressing. The first collection is a concise edit of womenswear and genderless pieces that explores masculine and feminine classics, vulnerability, and strength through a sharply modern lens,” said Deering.

The brand centres on personality-driven dressing and a feel-good message of self-love.

The first Deering collection emphasises modernity. Utilitarian foundational items are designed to seamlessly fit into an array of existing wardrobes and individual tastes. Structured garments with sharp finishes are tailored with precision, whereas others languidly drape on the body, presenting with an animated appearance that places focus on the silhouette.

The first collection is a concise edit of womenswear and genderless pieces that explores masculine and feminine classics, vulnerability and strength through a sharply modern lens. A playground of self-expression, rounded with unique material applications, technical fabrics and unexpected colour combinations, results in a collection that is fashion-first and distinctly Deering good clothes, great energy, fit for today, and tailored for the now.

