Triangl Founder Erin Deering Launches New Fashion Brand, Deering

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Deering Campaign Collection 01_by Daphne Nguyen and Bruna Volpi_22

Founded by former Triangl entrepreneur, author, and City of Melbourne deputy mayor candidate Erin Deering, Deering is a fashion house focusing on everyday dressing.

Focused on fashion’s mood-boosting potential, the brand’s approach eschews traditional seasons by focusing on a drop model, where new collections are released every few months.

“Our co-ordinating sets are designed to offer simplicity in everyday wear, yet pieces can easily be paired with others within the collection, echoing a confident, fuss-free approach to dressing. The first collection is a concise edit of womenswear and genderless pieces that explores masculine and feminine classics, vulnerability, and strength through a sharply modern lens,” said Deering.

The brand centres on personality-driven dressing and a feel-good message of self-love.

The first Deering collection emphasises modernity. Utilitarian foundational items are designed to seamlessly fit into an array of existing wardrobes and individual tastes. Structured garments with sharp finishes are tailored with precision, whereas others languidly drape on the body, presenting with an animated appearance that places focus on the silhouette.

Co-ordinating sets are designed to offer simplicity in everyday wear, yet pieces can easily be paired with others within the collection, echoing a confident, fuss-free approach to dressing.

The first collection is a concise edit of womenswear and genderless pieces that explores masculine and feminine classics, vulnerability and strength through a sharply modern lens. A playground of self-expression, rounded with unique material applications, technical fabrics and unexpected colour combinations, results in a collection that is fashion-first and distinctly Deering good clothes, great energy, fit for today, and tailored for the now.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

