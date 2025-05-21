Media

Travel Guides Take On Tipping Point For Charity

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

The Travel Guides are trading their passports for counters as they take on the Tipping Point Australia machine in a special prime-time episode, Tuesday, May 27, at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

In this exciting charity edition of Australia’s favourite game show, hosted by Todd Woodbridge, fan-favourite cast members from Travel Guides will go head to head for the chance to win the $40,000 jackpot and donate it to their chosen causes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Todd Woodbridge (@woodbridge.todd)

Kevin and Janetta, the luxe-loving married couple of 38 years and Travel Guides originals, are playing for Second Bite, an organisation dedicated to rescuing surplus food and distributing it to those in need.

Matt and Brett, partners for 23 years, bring their wit and heart as they compete for Stuart House, a charity that supports the education and well-being of disadvantaged children.

And the boys, Dorian, Kev and Teng, best mates who met working at Target and now travel the world together, are bringing their energy to play for the Type 1 Foundation, a cause close to Kev’s heart as he lives with type 1 diabetes.

With high-stakes drops, surprising twists and loads of laughs, who will outwit the machine and grab the cash for their charity?

Don’t miss this special episode filled with feelgood fun, heartfelt stories and all the competitive chaos you’d expect from the Travel Guides crew.

Related posts:

  1. Weekend TV Ratings: Eurovision Served Up Saunas, Espressos & Divas, With Austria Taking The Win
  2. The Sydney Morning Herald & The Age Team Up With Sports News Site The Athletic
  3. Nine Hails “A Great Day For Investigative Journalism” As Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Defamation Appeal
  4. TV Ratings (19/5/25): Families Scammed By ‘Brisbane’s Best Astrologer’ Told To Perform ‘Bizarre Rituals’
TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: How Naysla Edwards Is Shaping AmEx’s Future From Fashion To F1
InfoSum Intergrates With Amazon Ads: Attracts Advertisers To Push Their First-Party Signals
VaynerMedia’s International Boss: ‘Three Things Marketers Want, Gen AI, Australia & What Gary Vee Is Really Like’
We The People Snares Lani Cush For Client Service Director Role
Register Lost your password?