Tradies Get Online The Aussie Way In Squarespace’s “Click Click Click” Campaign

Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has launched its latest ANZ brand campaign, “Click Click Click.” The campaign celebrates the grit and resilience of Australian tradies who make up the largest sector of the small business industry.

Drawing inspiration from the classic folk song “Click Go the Shears,” the spot reimagines the iconic tune as a modern anthem for tradies looking to build a successful business in a competitive market. It shows how, with just a few clicks, they can get online and establish a strong digital presence. While tradies are known for building in the physical world, Squarespace helps them bring that same level of skill and craft to their digital one.

“Tradies are the backbone of Australia’s economy,” said Alex Neilson, senior marketing manager for Australia & New Zealand, “but learning a trade is very different from learning to run a business. Typically, training focusses on the practical side of the job, with less emphasis on areas such as building a website and marketing the business. Squarespace aims to make that side of the business as simple as possible.”

“We’re always flat out with builds, so we needed a website that could effectively capture leads, showcase our projects and be quick to update. Squarespace was the perfect choice. It’s so easy to use, even for someone like me who’s not a tech wiz,” said Beth Moresi, Squarespace customer and owner of popular Melbourne-based business Beth Builds.

The campaign was produced by Squarespace’s award-winning in-house Creative team and shot in a retro style that nods to the cheeky, nostalgic jingles often seen in classic Australian advertising. It is now live across video on-demand, out-of-home, and social platforms throughout Australia and New Zealand.