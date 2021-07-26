Trade Indy Opens Sydney Office With Appointment Of NSW Commercial Director Ben Mulcahy

Headquartered in Melbourne, Trade Indy is expanding off the back of strong client retention and consistent growth through existing and new business.

Founded in Melbourne in 2014, the team have since expanded the business through team members in Singapore, Indonesia, Tasmania and Queensland, and are pleased to announce the full-time employment of NSW commercial director Ben Mulcahy whose expertise in media and commercial leadership in the Sydney market is set to see Trade Indy grow even further through NSW expansion.

Mulcahy’s appointment follows rapid expansion for the business in the last year, including over 70 per cent revenue growth and 50 per cent increase in customer acquisition, including leading brands such as Hairhouse, First National Real Estate and Valvoline.

Mulcahy is set to drive the next phase of growth through cultivating and nurturing existing Sydney clients whilst offering programmatic trade desk capabilities to new agencies and clients.

He joins the Trade Indy team with 20 years’ experience growing media businesses, most notably founding and driving his own business in Pink Media Group as well as leading media teams at ADMATIC Australia.

Mark Rosenberg, Trade Indy director said, “we have been successfully servicing Sydney-based clients and growing the NSW business over the last few years remotely. Opening an office with full time expertise on the ground is a great opportunity for us to leverage our amazing team further into the Sydney market and gain a stronger foothold as we expand our client base into the state. We’re thrilled to have Ben’s experience and leadership on board for this important phase of growth for our business.”

Ben Mulcahy, NSW commercial director, said of his appointment: “It’s an exciting time for digital performance media. The recent exponential growth of ecommerce has created increased demand for high quality managed service programmatic trading teams across all industries and verticals. I’m excited about working with this experienced and passionate team to help grow Sydney-based businesses.”

Trade Indy is a completely independent digital partner with an ability to execute on any combination of platform, data, marketplace or creative technology.

With a team of 17 and growing, Trade Indy has successfully driven digital campaigns for more than 500 clients in over 15 countries, attracting millions of additional eyeballs and increased revenue.