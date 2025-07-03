Tracy Steinwand To Head Up Launch Of US Sandwich Chain Firehouse Subs

Retail Food Group, an Australian multi-brand retail food franchise company, has appointed Tracy Steinwand to spearhead the launch of Firehouse Subs in Australia.

Steinwand is a veteran of the quick service restaurant sector and has previously spent more than 17 years at rival Subway.

She will oversee all aspects of Firehouse Subs Australia’s operations, including the launch of the brand’s first store in Australia and the development of new initiatives aimed at improving guest satisfaction and driving business growth.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as the brand finalises the development of core menu items and works on the go-to-market plan ahead of the Australian market launch.

Firehouse Subs will launch in Southeast Queensland with plans to open 165 restaurants i 10 years.

Retail Food Group said her expertise in driving customer engagement and enhancing digital presence aligns with Firehouse Subs Australia’s “mission to deliver exceptional products and outstanding experience to our guests”.

“With more than 20 years of senior operating executive experience, Tracy is widely respected as an international expert in the food and beverage franchise segment, and in supporting brands through their growth stages of development,” RFG CEO Matthew Marshall said.

“We feel privileged to have access to Tracy’s impressive experience, especially at a time where we are experiencing a momentum shift towards growth as we continue to invest in the quality of our retail systems that underpin our franchise operation.

“I am excited to welcome Tracy to the RFG family. In getting to know Tracy, it was clear that her operations capability, and customer-centric and strategic mindset will serve us well,” Marshall concluded.”

Steinwand will relocate from Vancouver, Canada, where she has worked in a leadership role at Cobs Bread, to take up the role as GM of Firehouse Subs Australia. Her most relevant experience is serving as director of Subway Australia and New Zealand. Under her leadership, the business became one of the the country’s largest restaurant chains.

“Australia has a very strong franchise sector, and I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to my adopted country and help the country’s largest franchise owner launch an incredible and signature QSR brand into local communities,” Steinwand said.Firehouse

“Firehouse Subs is a brand built on bold flavours, hearty portions, and a clear commitment to quality and community. I am excited to bring that winning concept to Australia – building a talented local team and creating authentic experiences for our guests.”

