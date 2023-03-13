Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking
Fast-growing startup Tracksuit appoints Sling & Stone to shape future of brand tracking.
Tracksuit, a New Zealand-born startup on a mission to shape the future of brand tracking, has appointed challenger communications agency Sling & Stone as its agency of record across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch process.
The agency is tasked with growing Tracksuit’s brand presence among marketing decision makers. This includes founder profiling, tapping into Tracksuit’s unique datasets on consumer trends and positioning the platform as a crucial tool in the marketers toolkit.
Designed to give brands the power to make data-driven decisions, Tracksuit is the common language to measure, understand and communicate the value of brand at a fraction of the cost of traditional tracking methods. Surveying thousands of people each week from panels around the world, the platform allows companies to track their consumer awareness, consideration and preference across different markets and demographics, while also benchmarking themselves against their competitors.
Founded in 2021 by Matt Herbert and Connor Archbold in partnership with TRA Labs and innovation and venture studio Previously Unavailable, the Tracksuit team has grown to 25 full-time employees and is now tracking more than 1,500 brands across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
The platform is already the chosen brand tracking solution for some of Australia’s brand leaders including Heaps Normal, Bondi Sands and Bailey Nelson.
After being bootstrapped for the first 20 months, the start-up recently announced a AUD$6.8 million seed funding raise and is now ramping up its communications campaign work to help transition into the next phase of growth.
Mikayla Hopkins, head of marketing, Tracksuit said:
“From our very first meeting with the Sling & Stone team, the vibes were clear. Not only do they bring a wealth of expertise in PR and communications, but we share the same core values of innovation, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. We place a high value on team and culture here at Tracksuit, so finding an agency that not only acts as a partner, but as an extension of our Tracksuit family was paramount. Sling & Stone is exactly that.”
James Hutchinson, global head of business, Sling & Stone, said:
“Too few companies truly value the power of brand building in helping them grow. A lot of that is because traditional brand tracking is expensive, time consuming and often out of reach for challenger brands. We have first hand experience of these challenges and we were truly inspired by the solution Tracksuit created.
“Tracksuit is truly democratising best-in-class brand measurement through amazing market research and measurements that will help reshape how brands measure, understand and communicate their value. This is just the beginning of a beautiful partnership and we can’t wait to work with them to help tell their story and properly measure brand value.”
