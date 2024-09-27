TRA Finds Aussies & Kiwis Want More Humour And Play In Their Lives – And From Brands

To find out what humour and play mean to people in 2024, research and insights agency, TRA, conducted in-depth research with more than 2000 Australians and New Zealanders, to assess the mood of people of both nations, and explore whether brands have permission to be playful.

The research found clear signs of misery fatigue – it’s unsurprising considering that the mood isn’t great, with climate change, cost of living, cancel culture, global conflicts and the resultant tensions creating an environment of general gloominess. While 6 in 10 people think our sense of playfulness declined during the pandemic, the majority think it’s time to be playful again.

“Staying in a prolonged crisis takes its toll. Our research found people are ready for some joy, including in the marketing they see. It’s a win-win because playfulness makes people feel good and it also makes us feel good about the brands who engage in this way,” said Colleen Ryan, partner, TRA,

The findings confirmed that most people actively want more playfulness and humour in our lives and, while there are examples of brands or categories doing this well, one in four people think no companies are doing a good job.

“The last few years have seen a focus on purpose marketing, on improving people’s lives through social good. Improving people’s lives, however, doesn’t have to always be through social good, it can also come from creating joy when the going is tough. They’re not incompatible aims. Purpose is, of course, important, but people are looking for a lightening of the mood, a laugh, fun. The two can go hand in hand,” said Ryan.

“Despite people wanting brands to play a part in society and help improve people’s lives, the predominant narrative for the past few years – in both life in general and in marketing – has been purpose. Of course, purpose is important, but people are looking for a break, not just constant ‘worthiness’ in what they see and do”.

The research also highlighted that, ‘playful brands feel better,’ with 60 per cent of people thinking that playfulness makes them feel better about an organisation, and like the brand ‘gets them’.

“There’s a lot of opportunity with play. While humour is personal, and difficult to land, play is universal. That’s what makes it a powerful tool for brands. Playfulness is light-hearted, spontaneous and fun-seeking. Children and pets are predisposed to play and have fun, but over time a lot of that playfulness disappears in adults. This is an opportunity for brands to introduce more of it into our lives,” she concluded.

A key outtake of the research analysis is the distinction between playfulness and humour. How they have different roles, rules and brand guardrails.

5 top tips revealed for brands to get playfulness right