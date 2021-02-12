Toyota Launches Moonlight Cinema Campaign, Via Gemba

Toyota Launches Moonlight Cinema Campaign, Via Gemba
Toyota’s international motor racing team – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR or GR) – will be introduced to Moonlight Cinema goers across Australia in a blockbuster movie inspired campaign.

‘The GR Series’ campaign was created by sport and entertainment agency Gemba, and will be broadcast at over two hundred Moonlight Cinema screenings across five states. In partnering with Moonlight Cinemas, the campaign makes the most of their big screen, digital, social and on-site assets.

The video, which was designed exclusively for cinema screens, can be viewed here.

It contains a heart-pounding chase and thrilling soundtrack in a parody movie trailer which showcases the Toyota GR cars, namely the GR Supra and GR Yaris, as well as a line-up of heritage Supras.

Multiple Toyota teams collaborated to bring the best of brand, passenger and sponsorship knowledge to the campaign.

As well as seeing the Hollywood-inspired trailer on the big screen, Moonlight Cinema-goers in select locations will have the opportunity to see the new GR vehicles up close and personal.

At these sites, fans can have their photo taken and appear in their own GR Series ‘movie poster’, plus have the chance to win Moonlight tickets in a premium TOYOTA GAZOO Racing VIP zone.

