Toyota Highlights Its Unbreakable Connection In New Campaign From Saatchi & Saatchi

Toyota has celebrated the unbreakable connection between its HiLux range and Aussie families in a new campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi.

Since HiLux was first launched in Australia back in 1968, Australians have held a deep emotional connection to the vehicle. Generations of the HiLux model have been in Australia for over 50 years.

For many, their trusty HiLux has become part of the family, so much so that Toyota wanted to dramatise just how deep this unbreakable connection goes in its latest integrated campaign.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, the campaign launched in the Toyota AFL Grand Final and will be rolled out across key channels, digital, OOH, radio and in-store.

Toyota Australia CMO Vin Naidoo said: “The place a Toyota HiLux holds in Australia is like no other. We love the Toyota HiLux, and we know Australia loves the Toyota HiLux, especially with what it has been able to deliver over the previous 50 years.”

Simon Bagnasco, head of creativity, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, added: “There has been a strong legacy of work for HiLux in Australia. We hope this work lives up to that legacy.”

