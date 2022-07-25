Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season.

Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, Townsville Fire WNBL).

Shane Jurgens, SCA Townsville general manager said everyone involved from the breakfast teams to producers, sales and operations staff were thrilled at the announcement.

“We have been watching and supporting the Townsville Fire since they joined the league in the 2001/2002 season, with the aim to be their partner and celebrate their journey. It’s so exciting to be able to announce our commitment – we are with the Fire from tip off to the end, every day, every game, on court and off as they chase their fourth championship!” he said.

“This partnership aligns with our community values as the Townsville Fire are far more than a sporting team. What they do beyond basketball within regional Queensland communities, on and off the court and the pathway they provide to young girls to play basketball is second to none.”

Sam Pascoe, Townsville Fire general manager said the club was delighted to have an exciting new national partner commit to the Fire brand and collaborate on valuable engagement opportunities.

“Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M are such a big brand in our region. Their values as a company really align with that of the Fire’s and they are just a great team, that have offered great support to everything the Fire stands for, on and off the court,” Pascoe said.

The two year partnership begins immediately.