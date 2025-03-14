Tourism NT Urges Aussies To Write Love Letters To Alice

Tourism NT is inviting Australians to fall in love with Alice Springs through its Love Letters to Alice campaign—a heartfelt celebration of connection, culture, and the beating heart of the Red Centre.

Led by TV presenter and journalist Narelda Jacobs, ‘Love Letters to Alice’ captures the emotional, raw and unique expressions of love from those who know Alice Springs best.

From proud personal reflections of locals to heartfelt memories from visitors, the campaign celebrates the beauty, culture and community of this remarkable place.

Alice Springs is more than just a destination; it’s an experience shaped by the natural wonders of the Red Centre; its vibrant multicultural heritage, and the warmth and resilience of its people.

Whether it’s traversing stunning desert landscapes, swimming in natural waterholes, or discovering the thriving arts and culture scene that make Alice Springs unique, every moment here is unforgettable.

For Narelda Jacobs, Alice Springs is a place that lingers long after the visit ends.

“Alice Springs/Mparntwe is a place that leaves its mark on your soul. It’s where the land speaks to you, the community welcomes you, and the stories stay with you long after you leave. I’m so proud to share my love for this incredible part of the country,” Jacobs said.

The campaign also features letters from those who share a deep bond with Alice Springs, including film maker, musician, activist and proud Kaytetye woman Rona Glynn-McDonald, whose words capture the essence of Alice Springs; its quirks, its vibrancy, and the way it inspires a deep sense of belonging.

“Alice, Mparntwe, as I sit in the cold glow of blue light and blurry nights, I hold you close, a handful of desert gold to keep my heart full when I’m far away. I love your contradictions and quirks, a melting pot where first and far-flung languages are spoke up and down the mall. You are motorbike madness meets meditative landscapes. You’re a meeting place where opposites collide and create magic.”

Rona’s letter, alongside NT locals Bill Wilcox, Rayleen Brown and Will Palmer, brings Alice Springs to life through authentic stories of connection, pride, and love, showcasing a place that is so much more than what many people outside of Central Australia perceive.

Palmer said: “You are culture. You are Country. You are home”.

Launching in March 2025, Love Letters to Alice invites Australians to reflect on their own connection to the heart of Australia.

Whether that’s through cherished memories, inspiring encounters with its people and culture, or a dream of one day visiting the Red Centre, these personal stories come together to create a celebration of Alice Springs as the beating heart of the country.

As part of the campaign, Australians are encouraged to pen their own love letter to Alice Springs for a chance to win an incredible travel prize.

In partnership with Qantas and Discovery Parks, the Love Letters to Alice competition will reward one lucky storyteller with the ultimate Red Centre holiday including flights, accommodation, experiences and car hire, valued at over $7,000.