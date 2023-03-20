Tourism Fiji Reclaims #Happy With The Shot Of Happiness Project
Tourism Fiji is leading the way in celebrating International Day of Happiness with the launch its newest campaign – the Shot of Happiness Project.
In a world where happiness is often measured by social media likes and filters, the new campaign takes a bold stand to reclaim what true happiness looks like on these platforms.
Following the successful launch of Tourism Fiji’s new global brand platform, Where happiness comes naturally, the new campaign led by Red Havas aims to show how people can embrace the beauty of unedited moments in their lives and hopes to encourage the world to re-wire their social media muscles to spark more moments of authentic happiness, inspired by the infectious joy and vibrant culture of the Fijian people.
For 24 hours, starting from 12:00 FJT on 20 March, Fijian locals will take over the Tourism Fiji Instagram feed, sharing 24 unfiltered and authentic moments from the archipelago of 333 islands where happiness comes naturally.
Despite the fact that the hashtag #happy has over 688 million posts on Instagram, studies show that almost one third of people around the world do not feel happy. What’s more, research has shown the detrimental impact filtered and edited images can have on mental health and body image.
The Shot of Happiness Project saw Tourism Fiji enlist the help of the place where happiness comes naturally, their local community, to capture everyday moments of true happiness. Armed with a handful of disposable cameras, they had one task – take one shot of what makes them happy. No do overs, no filters, no touch ups – only genuine, in the moment happiness. The result is a collection of images that tell visual stories that beam with the pure, unfiltered joy the island nation boasts.
What’s more, Tourism Fiji are encouraging the rest of the world to get involved and join their movement by sharing their own unfiltered photos of pure happiness on social media today.
Expert in Positive Psychology specialising in happiness, Dr Lea Waters said: “Research has shown the increase of social media in our lives has negatively impacted our happiness and life satisfaction levels., but the constant comparison between ourselves and fake depictions of happiness.”
“Exposure to sunlight, connection to nature and being within a community that focuses on sharing can help us feel more stable and valuing these things over material possessions is something we can learn from Fijians, as this is what makes them so happy. With this in mind, there’s no better nation suited to take the lead on changing perceptions of happiness around the world.”
Tourism Fiji chief marketing officer, Emma Campbell, said: “We know consumers are looking for meaningful travel experiences4 and in a world where Instagram vs. reality is a culturally relevant phenomenon, the Shot of Happiness Project aims to debunk the world’s perception of what happiness looks like on social media and give the world a taste of what they can see and experience in Fiji.”
“The campaign continues to build on the momentum of our recent global brand platform launch which nods to our existing happiness brand platform but flips the narrative whereby instead of telling the story from visitors perspective, shows that the source of happiness a Fijian holiday brings, is Fijian culture itself.”
Executive creative director of Host/Havas, Jon Austin, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the wider Havas Village to build on the ‘Where happiness comes naturally’ brand platform and narrative. We reckon the world can learn a lot from Fiji, and we’re proud to be the ones who get the opportunity to shine a light on the incredible island nation and a way of life that requires no filters, effects, or multiple takes to show true happiness.”
