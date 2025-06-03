Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill Heads For Departure Gate

Tourism Fiji chief executive officer Brent Hill says his departure at the end of August after four years in the job will be “bittersweet”.

“Fiji is so special to us,” he told B&T’s sister publication Travel Weekly. “I’m very proud of our achievements, and feel that the organisation is set up for success.

“It’s a wonderful industry to be a part of, and my 4-plus years there have been truly special. I really want to thank the broader industry, Ministry and the people of Fiji – it’s been a privilege. I’m excited now to explore opportunities that have come up here in Australia, and it’s the right time for us with a very young family to be here in Australia.”

Chair Andre Viljoen, who also quit his role as CEO at Fiji Airways four days ago, says Hill has been an outstanding CEO and an inspirational leader for Tourism Fiji.

“Brent has been an outstanding CEO and an inspirational leader for Tourism Fiji,” Viljoen said. “Over the past four years, he has guided the organisation through a period of significant transformation and growth, particularly in the wake of the global pandemic.

“His strategic vision, creative energy, and deep commitment to the people and culture of Fiji have left an enduring mark on the organisation and the wider tourism industry.”

During his stint as CEO of Tourism Fiji, the organisation has:

Developed two major strategic Corporate Plans that have grown visitor arrivals post COVID to an all-time record, exceeding 1 million arrivals.

Developed and executed a number of major global brand campaigns, including the widely awarded and recognised “Where Happiness Comes Naturally” brand and campaigns.

Delivered a number of significant events including FTE, AHICE Fiji, AdventureNext, NRL, Tourism Convention, the upcoming GSTC Global Summit, and the World Surf League’s Fiji

Pro.

Pro. Championed MSMEs and the tourism industry in Fiji, developing a Destination Development team, the Tourism Super Week and provided consistent support, advice and expertise to the industry, in support of the common goal to grow our industry in Fiji.

“During his tenure, Brent was also a champion for investment in tourism into Fiji, and has provided unparalleled expertise and insight to investors, operators and stakeholders, as the industry

continues to grow and develop in line with the growth in demand,” Viljoen added. “The pipeline of projects, brands and operators coming to Fiji and sustainably developing the future of the industry, is due in large part to his commitment to the industry and its growth.

“Brent was also a major advocate for sustainability, introducing EV vehicles in scale to Fiji through Tourism Fiji’s transition to fully renewable cars and an EarthCheck accredited green and renewable new modern office in Nadi. He also helped oversee both the Bin it or Bag It campaign, as well as the introduction of Loloma Hour – a significant step forward in Fiji’s regenerative tourism efforts.”

Hill guided the organisation through a period of significant transformation and growth, after assuming the role in the wake of the global pandemic.

“In my time as CEO I have travelled all over Fiji, met wonderful, warm people, and worked with an inspirational industry who give their all, in a place where happiness truly does come naturally,” he posted on LinkedIn. “I am incredibly grateful and honoured to have led my talented team, and to have achieved what we have together.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame “Bill” Gavoka says Hill’s leadership over the past four years has not only helped revitalise the tourism sector after the global pandemic but also elevated Fiji’s image on the world stage with authenticity and heart.

During his four years as CEO of Tourism Fiji, visitor arrivals post COVID grew to an all-time record, exceeding 1 million annual arrivals in 2024 – 982,938 by air and 81,854 via cruise ships. Visitor growth is now about 7 per cent year-on-year.