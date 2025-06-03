Tourism Australia Managing Director Pip Harrison To Step Down

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa ‘Pip’ Harrison is leaving the tourism body in August to pursue an opportunity overseas.

Harrison was appointed MD in 2019 and later reappointed for a further term in 2024. She joined Tourism Australia in 2017 as executive general manager international to lead the organisation’s international operations, Global Distribution and Partnerships.

“Under Pip’s leadership, Tourism Australia has demonstrated the importance of our tourism industry to our nation. Pip’s vision has been to grow a sustainable tourism sector, which was particularly challenging when faced with the devastating impacts of the Black Summer bushfires of 2019 and 2020 and a global pandemic,” Tourism Australia chair Penny Fowler said.

“Pip led the organisation’s response, with a series of domestic campaigns, including Holiday Here This Year, alongside industry support initiatives while international travel was on hold for two years.

“When the world reopened, Tourism Australia was ready to go with global campaigns and innovative support programs such as the first ever National Experience Content Initiative (NECI) to help industry accelerate their preparedness to attract and welcome visitors.

“Pip will be missed greatly, but she has created a legacy of strong industry engagement, a culture of global and national connection and creativity, and the determination to succeed despite the most difficult of times.”

Commenting on her time leading Tourism Australia, Harrison thanked the 300,000 operators in Australia and 200 staff across the world who work to support and grow tourism and create the experiences visitors love.

“It’s been the greatest privilege of my career to lead Tourism Australia on behalf of an industry I love and have dedicated my life to. Australian tourism has a powerful story to tell – not only about the unforgettable experiences we offer but also, the economic, social and cultural value we deliver across the country.

“I’m proud to have represented this resilient industry through challenging times, and I’m deeply grateful to the team at Tourism Australia for their passion, professionalism and unwavering love for this incredible country.”

The recruitment process to appoint a new managing director will commence shortly.