Tourism Australia Campaign Rides On The Back Of The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Tourism Australia is today launching a special instalment of its global Come and Say G’day campaign, which will feature around the world in key international tourism markets participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The new Holiday Highlights campaign will show international audiences, tuning in to watch the action in this year’s Women’s World Cup, the breadth and depth of unique travel destinations and experiences found in Australia.

Minister for trade and tourism, Don Farrell, said the new campaign highlights what Australia has to offer while the global spotlight is on our country for the month-long tournament.

“With the world’s attention turning to Australia throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup, it is a perfect moment to showcase Australia and invite international travellers to come and experience our amazing country,” Farrell said.

“This Holiday Highlights campaign will be seen in key Tourism Australia markets of countries competing in the tournament, including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Japan and South Korea.”

Tourism Australia managing director, Phillipa Harrison, said the first Women’s World Cup to be held in the Southern Hemisphere comes at an important time for Australia’s tourism industry.

“Major events, such as the Women’s World Cup, provide us with the opportunity to showcase Australia’s incredible tourism experiences to billions around the world and encourage people to plan and book an Australian holiday,” Harrison said.

“This tournament comes at a crucial time, with Australia’s tourism industry steadily rebuilding from the impacts of the global pandemic, and we hope the Holiday Highlights campaign inspires football fans to visit Australia after the final whistle has blown.”

Tourism Australia, chief marketing officer, Susan Coghill, said it was important to harness a cultural moment that could build on the momentum of the Come and Say G’day campaign.

“Once again using a distinctive character like Ruby, and recognisable destinations like Bondi Beach and the Great Barrier Reef, the campaign will remind consumers what they already know and love about Australia, whilst also extending a warm invitation to visit,” Coghill said.

In the new Holiday Highlights broadcast ad (30-second and 15-second), Tourism Australia Brand Ambassador, Ruby the souvenir kangaroo, returns as a sports commentator reporting on the breadth of destinations and experiences on offer across Australia. The broadcast ad also features rising stars from Queensland Indigenous Football’s young women’s team who are playing kickabout under a starry night sky on a Gold Coast beach.

The CEO of Queensland Indigenous Football Damian Munday is immensely proud to team up with Tourism Australia to showcase the warm Aussie welcome to the world and celebrate women in sport.

“It is incredibly exciting for our foundation and our young female players to be part of Tourism Australia’s global activity around the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is also a unique opportunity to raise awareness of our mission to create more access to football opportunities for young Indigenous Australians,” Munday said.

Holiday Highlights sees the return of Tourism Australia’s brand ambassador, Ruby the souvenir kangaroo, voiced by Australian actress and Tourism Australia’s global ambassador Rose Byrne. Ruby was introduced to the world via a live-action animated short film titled G’day, and a multichannel Come and Say G’day campaign, which launched in 15 key international markets last October.