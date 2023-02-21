TorchMedia Rolls Out The Rainbow Road To Celebrate WorldPride

TorchMedia has partnered with Transdev Sydney Light Rail, ALTRAC Light Rail, Transport for NSW and Transdev Sydney Ferries to celebrate Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride 2023.

TorchMedia is working alongside its transit partners to encourage Sydney to “Ride with Pride” delivering an immersive, engaging campaign that both elevates and honours our diverse LGBTQIA+ communities.

(L to R): Arsene Durand-Raucher, managing firector Transdev Sydney Light Rail, Miss Daphne Gaye, Kate Wickett, CEO Sydney WorldPride, Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco, chair Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Getting the show on the road, festival goers and commuters alike will find themselves immersed in a 70 metre ‘Rainbow Road’ spanning the Circular Quay Light Rail stop, adorned with the Pride Flag. With the support of Transdev Sydney Light Rail and Transport for NSW, TorchMedia is expanding its large-scale activations this year, seeing Central Chalmers Street Light Rail stop also get involved in the festivities with its own 30 metre Rainbow Road. Commuters and pedestrians are encouraged to share their photos of the Rainbow Roads with the hashtag #RidewithPrideSydney.

For the fifth year running, the Sydney Light Rail will rally excitement throughout the heart of Sydney, featuring Vehicle Wraps and Interior Domination championing the 2023 Sydney WorldPride ‘Gather, Dream, Amplify’ message.

Complementing the Light Rail, one of Sydney’s iconic First Fleet ferries will feature a full vessel takeover, sharing the Mardi Gras festivities across the City. Stepping off the ferry, a WorldPride themed Photo Wall will be located on Circular Quay Wharf 4, so passersby can get involved and capture the magic.

TorchMedia managing director Kirsty Dollisson commented, “Continuing to support the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride is extremely important to TorchMedia, as we celebrate diversity and inclusion within our team and our business operations. We could not be more excited to be a part of Sydney WorldPride’s Rainbow City, and hope the campaign brings enjoyment to the wider community.”

Transdev Sydney managing director, Arsene Durand-Raucher said, “It’s an honour to celebrate with LGBTIQA+ communities during WorldPride, transporting customers safely, and with pride on the light rail through Sydney. The rainbow platforms and proudly wrapped trams are a way for Transdev to show its commitment to a more diverse and inclusive community.”

ALTRAC Light Rail CEO, Duncan Edghill, said “we are delighted to show our support for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride. Our LGBTIQA+ communities play such a tremendous role in making Sydney a vibrant, inclusive, attractive place in which to live. ALTRAC Light Rail is very proud to be a part of this great campaign.”

TorchMedia is thrilled to have a number of WorldPride partners and supporters also running campaigns across its transit assets, including Transport for NSW, NRMA Marine, Optus, Little Creatures Brewing, Coca Cola, ACON Health, Johnnie Walker and Calvin Klein.

The Rainbow Roads, Light Rail and Ferry activations, developed in collaboration with Sydney WorldPride, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Bohemia, MC Saatchi, Transdev Sydney Light Rail, ALTRAC Light Rail, Transdev Sydney Ferries and Transport for NSW, will be live until 5th March 2023.

The 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Saturday 25th February 2023.