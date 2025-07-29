TorchMedia Expands Sydney Metro Network To Cover All 45 Metro Trains

TorchMedia has extended its Sydney Metro advertising network, adding an additional 23 Metro Trains to its portfolio available for on-train advertising.

On-train advertising formats available include Interior Landscapes and Portraits, as well as immersive interior dominations. The Sydney Metro train fleet covers all stations across the M1 Northwest and CBD, from Tallawong to Sydenham.

TorchMedia has offered campaigns on the original 22 Metro Trains since 2020, as well as purpose-built static opportunities at stations from Tallawong to Chatswood, with the addition of a live motion digital network at the Northwest stations in 2023.

TorchMedia CEO Kirsty Dollisson said: “We are excited to be adding these new On-Train advertising opportunities to our existing Sydney Metro Portfolio. The Sydney Metro offers passengers convenient, frequent services in a premium, uncluttered environment, making Metro On-Train advertising the ideal location to engage with time-poor Sydneysiders on the go.”

“This new inventory allows us to provide more advertisers with the opportunity to reach in-demand passenger audiences on their journey and extends the coverage for our existing clients beyond the Northwest corridor into the city and some of Sydney’s fastest growing suburbs”, Dollisson added.

Since the Chatswood to Sydenham line extension opened in August 2024, Sydney CBD Metro stations have surpassed patronage forecasts, with services often reaching capacity during the morning commute. The Sydney Metro now averages more than 5.5 million monthly passenger journeys (Source: Transport for NSW Open Data, Jan 25 – Apr 25). The impact of the line reaches beyond the daily commute – with weekend travellers tripling since the Chatswood to Sydenham line extension opened.

Sydney Metro is Australia’s first driverless railway system and the latest in public transport innovation in Sydney, with future projects extending the current M1 line to Bankstown in 2026, as well as developing the Metro Western Sydney Airport and Metro West lines.

Advertisers can book campaigns on the new Metro Trains from today.