“Top Shelf” – Ad Leaders From TikTok, Meta And Westpac Are Going Wild Over THIS Super Simple Matildas Ad From Ogilvy
Every now and again you get an advert that reminds us all of the huge power of advertising and it looks like Ogilvy has done just that with a recent ad for CommsBank Matildas.
The simple ad, shared on Ogilvy Australia’s LinkedIn page, highlights all of the achievements the Matildas have achieved to date, whilst also highlighting that there is still work to be done.
The advert is in the format of a to-do list, with all of the things that the Matildas have achieved crossed off.
“Til our very first international match,” the advert begins, with this achievement crossed off. It is then followed by “we’re recognised by FIFA, we’re not wearing men’s hand me downs, we claim our first international trophy, we qualify for a World Cup, no one calls us the female Socceroos, the journos start showing up, we land our first sponsor, our first Olympics appearance, we win the Oceania Cup, we make the World Cup knockout stage, we make the AFC Asian Cup final, we make the World Cup quarter finals, we smash our best at the Olympics, the stands start filling up, we’re voted Australia’s favourite team, the world starts taking notice, we make the front page, we play a world cup on home turf, we sell out stadiums, we top our group, we make the world cup quarter-final, other sports pause whilst the nation watches, we smash the longest penalty shootout, we storm into the semis, girls dream of being us, boys are wearing our merch, 11.7 million people watch live, we score the goal of the tournament, we make the country proud”.
It then continues with four to-do’s that have not been crossed off the list. These are: “We get our fair share of the funding, we’re paid the same, we bring it at the Paris Olympics, we go all the way in 2027”.
“We’re not done #tilitsdone”.
The advert has been a hit on the professional social network LinkedIn, with many from across the industry coming forward to praise the ad.
“Top shelf,” Smaran (Smaz) Jworchan, creative agency partner at TikTok said.
“This is fabulous work. Well done,” Leigh Bignell, head of media and marketing at Westpac Group said.
They say you shouldn’t write an outdoor ad with more than six words. Ours is closer to two hundred, “Josh Murrell, group creative director at Ogilvy Australia said.
Meanwhile, Catherine Bowe, APAC client council and industry relations lead at META commented, saying “This work is superb. So much to celebrate. So much more to do. This is not the obligation of the Matildas alone, of course. They just reminded us that our wildest dreams are still too conservative compared to what’s actually possible when we’re united and lean in with heart”.
It wasn’t just ad land that loved the ad. One TikTok user Marnie Vinall praised the advert, in a viral video that has now gained more than 250,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes.
@marnievinall Get it, Tillies 💛 #fifawwc #matildas #womensfootball #woso #fwwc #womensworldcup #womenssports #samkerr ♬ original sound – Marnie Vinall
In Ogilvy Australia’s post, they thanked GroupM as well as the Matildas themselves and Football Australia.
