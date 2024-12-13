Toot Toot! Bonds & The Wiggles Reunite On An Exclusive Country Collaboration

Get ready for a wiggly boot scootin’ time in ultimate comfort! Bonds has once again teamed up with The Wiggles on a limited-edition collection that’s perfect for little cowgirls and cowboys.

Launching in January 2025, Bonds will be the only brand offering an exclusive country-inspired collection and they’ll be fusing it with their signature comfort. Featuring limited-edition denim overalls and fresh new prints inspired by The Wiggles’ upcoming country album, this 22-piece collection is all about cozy, easy-to-wear pieces that let kids move and groove in style. A mash-up of two Aussie icons with a country twist—this collection is designed to keep little ones comfy and looking cute from sunup to sundown.

“As a new dad, I’m all about comfort and style for the little ones, so teaming up with Bonds on this new country collection has been an incredible experience. What better way to celebrate our new country music album Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! than with a collection that brings a fun and fashionable country flair to family wardrobes!” said John Wiggle.

The range includes Baby Zippys, Kid’s Sleep Sets, Pullovers, Raglan Tees, and Trackies – perfect for the lil’ ones who love to dance, sing, and play. This time around, there’s also a limited-edition release of Kid’s Denim Overalls and Sleep Sets, along with matching Tees for Mum and Dad, so the whole family can get in on the fun. For a true touch of country, each limited-edition piece will sport a unique Bonds x Wiggles jacquard badge.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Wiggles once again for an exclusive country-themed collaboration. Following the incredible response and seeing the joy of kids from our original collection, we’re doing it again and this is sure to be our most wanted collab yet. We can’t wait to bring the spirit of country to life for a whole new generation!” said Bonds.

The Wiggles (and Australia’s #1 Local Artist on Spotify for 2024) are bringing their hit country tracks to the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Plus, for all the local fans, there’s an exciting opportunity to experience the country spirit up close! Join them for an exclusive Meet & Greet at the Bonds Tamworth store on Wednesday, January 22nd. Don’t miss your chance to meet the iconic group in person!

This fun-filled, country-inspired collaboration will be available for purchase exclusively from 15 January 2025 for Bonds Rewards members, and from the 16th January 2025 for general public.

Also – for a limited-time only – the collaboration will be available from the Bonds Tamworth store from 20 January 2025 during the Tamworth Country Music Festival.