Tonic Herds Shoof Internationals Communications

Shoof International, supplier of animal care and equipment products has appointed Tonic Communications to lead its public relations, social media and brand communications strategy across Australia and New Zealand.

The appointment follows Shoof’s recent master brand refresh, which streamlined its identity and clarified its market positioning. With a stronger brand foundation in place, Shoof is now focused on reinforcing category leadership, growing market share, and building deeper digital engagement across Australasia.

Tonic Communications will lead all aspects of public relations, corporate profiling, brand storytelling, and always-on social media content. The agency’s remit includes strengthening brand awareness, engaging rural and veterinary audiences, and positioning Shoof as a trusted voice in animal care.

Shoof is a natural addition to Tonic’s client roster, building on the agency’s experience across key industries in ANZ, including agriculture, maritime, retail, FMCG, QSR, creative and design.

“We’re excited to help tell Shoof’s story in a way that resonates with farmers, vets, and animal owners alike,” said Georgia Coleman, general manager of Tonic Communications. “With more than 40 years of heritage in the rural sector, Shoof has a legacy built on trust, innovation, and practical solutions. Our role is to bring that story to life through earned media, social content, and brand storytelling that builds long-term affinity in smart and scalable ways.”

“We’re thrilled to have Tonic Communications on board as we build a stronger, more consistent voice for Shoof across all channels. Their strategic and creative expertise gives us the firepower we need to stand out in a competitive category,” added Rachel Bainbridge, GM of marketing and innovation, Shoof International,

Campaign activity will roll out across key markets imminently, with Tonic Communications driving Shoof’s brand presence and engagement through thoughtful, effective communications that champion animal care and those who make it possible. The appointment coincides with plans to further expand Tonic’s Australian presence, following strong growth over the past 18 months for the trans-Tasman agency.

Tonic Communications is part of Attivo, a marketing services group with agencies in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., including 303 MullenLowe, Mediahub, Farrimond, DNY, Hill Holliday and The Next Practice.