Todd Dickinson Appointed Managing Director Queensland

Todd Dickinson Appointed Managing Director Queensland
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Seven West Media  has  appointment Todd Dickinson as managing director Queensland, reporting to SWM managing director and chief executive officer, James Warburton.

 In addition to his current role as sales director Brisbane, Dickinson will be responsible for leading operational, commercial and digital innovation across the Queensland market while further strengthening Seven’s dominance in the region.

Greg Gabel continues in the role of national regional sales director of local markets and will work closely with Mr Dickinson to enhance Seven’s significant opportunities in the Brisbane and broader regional Queensland markets.

Dickinson has over two decades’ experience, the past 16 years of those with Seven in previously held roles including group sales manager and sales manager Brisbane.

Warburton said: “I’m thrilled to announce this appointment. I’ve worked closely with Todd for many years, and he is one of the best operators in the business with a proven track record for delivering results in his 16 years with Seven.

“Todd and Greg will make a formidable team as they continue to strengthen our support for the communities across Queensland and bolster our relationships with key stakeholders including valued clients and partners.”

 Dickinson said: “It is a genuine privilege to take on this role. I am acutely aware of the history of Seven in Queensland and the important role the network plays as part of the fabric of our great state. That legacy can never be eroded.

“Equally important is our digitally-led future and making sure we are best placed to forge the way – for our audience, our partners and our own people.

“It is a genuine privilege to have the opportunity to take on the Managing Director role. I take that responsibility very seriously and I cannot wait to get stuck in,” he said.

Dickinson has commenced his new role. 

Please login with linkedin to comment

dickinson

Latest News

Havas Media Network Appoints Industry Leader Michael Kay
  • Marketing

Havas Media Network Appoints Industry Leader Michael Kay

Havas Media Network has appointed Michael Kay to the newly created senior position of client experience officer. As client experience officer, Kay will focus on unlocking greater business growth strategies for CMO’s and senior business leaders. Using Havas Media Network’s exceptional integrated smarts across data, tech, engaging content and media amplification, Kay will aim to […]

A lucrative contract to install assets, operate and maintain advertising assets and manage third party advertising content to generate revenue within Sydney Metro’s new City & Southwest line has been signed in Sydney on Monday, June 19, 2023.The contract signing ceremony took place between Sydney Metro executives and successful tenderer oOh!media.The scope of works is divided into several packages, including stations and rolling stock advertising.oOh!media is a pioneering media company operating in the out-of-home advertising industry in Australia and New Zealand. Its extensive network of more than 37,000 digital and static asset locations includes roadsides, retail centres, airports, train stations, bus stops, office towers and universities. Sydney Metro's multi-billion-dollar City & Southwest project will extend metro services from the end of the Northwest metro line at Chatswood, under Sydney Harbour, through the CBD and onto Bankstown.
  • Media

oOh!media Wins Sydney Metro Contract

oOh!media has won the highly sought after Sydney Metro competitive tender, securing a ground-breaking long-term contract to revolutionise the commuter experience in Sydney’s bustling CBD. As part of this innovative agreement, oOh! will install, operate and maintain a newly designed network of full digital and full motion enabled screens across the Sydney Metro City & […]

Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment
  • Campaigns

Modibodi To Partner With Splendour In The Grass Via Zenith & Publicis Sport & Entertainment

Global award winning, leak-proof apparel brand, Modibodi, will partner with music festival Splendour in the Grass for a unique consumer activation, in a deal created by Publicis Sport & Entertainment and with campaign strategy by Zenith. The partnership, the first for the brand in the music space, will see a pop-up private luxury bathroom at […]

The Need For Hope In Mental Health Campaigns
  • Opinion

The Need For Hope In Mental Health Campaigns

Silver Lining is a B Corp creative agency dedicated to helping out charities, B Corps, and organisations who want to leave a positive impact on the world. In this guest post, the agency’s account director Ash Smithies (lead image) provides some excellent tips for anyone working on a mental health campaign… Silver Lining has been […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
In Marketing We Trust Unveils Rebrand
  • Marketing

In Marketing We Trust Unveils Rebrand

Data-driven performance marketing agency, In Marketing We Trust rebrands to reflect their expanding market position and growth. 

Aussies Want Mobile Developers To Help Protect Them From Data Breaches & Fraud
  • Technology

Aussies Want Mobile Developers To Help Protect Them From Data Breaches & Fraud

More than a quarter of Australian consumers fear their mobile apps will be breached and need mobile developers to invest more in delivering robust cyber protection in mobile apps, says market research sponsored by Appdome. The finding was detailed in Appdome’s annual Australian Consumer Expectations of Mobile App Security study which surveyed Australian consumers about […]