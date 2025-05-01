Today The Brave Turns Street Contraband Into Handcrafted Chocolates

Born from the historical roots of the current office – 8 Cunningham Street, Haymarket – Creative agency, Today the Brave has unveiled a new project that blends heritage, mischief, and modern craft: a range of artisanal chocolates inspired by the agency’s home in a former Haymarket chocolate factory.

Cunningham Street Chocolates are crafted from discovered nangs (whipped cream chargers) found in the gritty alleyway outside the agency during their time on Cunningham Street. Forgotten trash turned into delectable treasures, this range honours the legacy of the factory and the creativity that still thrives in that location today. Sweet, dark, and a little twisted just like the alley that inspired them.

“Sometimes it’s Tattoo pop-ups, sometimes it’s nang chocolates. We take on projects that inspire us and allow us to express ourselves outside of advertising,” said Jade Manning creative partner at Today the Brave.

The chocolates were handcrafted by boutique chocolatier Kakawa Chocolates Darlinghurst, then packaged in custom-designed vintage tins. Flavours like Candy Rush and Pavement Pearl were created to reflect both the sweetness of the building and the grit of the present.

“We always knew we wanted to honour the original chocolate factory that our office now calls home. We imagined the alley back then overflowing with sweet cocoa. Now? It’s mostly nangs. Nothing quite says “Cunningham Street must’ve gone off last night” like the sparkle of cream canisters along the alley in the morning. It felt like the perfect motif to blend the two worlds.” said Ethan Hsu, head of design at Today the Brave.

The result was the kind of beauty only a chocolate factory, and a brave idea, could deliver. Cunningham Street Chocolates are available on request.