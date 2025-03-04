Advertising

Today The Brave Promotes Cosmo Haskard To Client Services Director

Cosmo Haskard.

Today the Brave has promoted Cosmo Haskard to client services director.

Haskard has played a pivotal role in leading accounts including Carnival Cruise Line, News Corp Metro & Regional Mastheads, StrangeLove Beverage Co. and Wendy’s, said the agency. His ability to build strong relationships and drive impactful creative has made him an integral part of the agency’s growth.

“I’m eager to continue TTB’s growth in the indie space. We have an amazing team here delivering memorable work punching above its weight. So I want to say a big thank you to them, and of course to our fantastic client partners. Buzzing for what we have in store next,” said Haskard.

With over a decade of experience in adland, building trusted client partnerships across three continents, Haskard has plied his trade in Toronto, Canada at maverick indie agency Zulu Alpha Kilo, and renowned adam&eveDDB in London, UK.

“Cosmo is a gun. He cares about the team, our work and clients in equal measure. There is no better person to step up to the plate” said Jaimes Leggett, managing partner at Today the Brave.

Following significant new business wins, including Wendy’s, and to further support their existing roster of client partners, including News Corp, University of Sydney, and Carnival Cruise Line, this strategic appointment further reinforces the agency’s commitment to growing their team to best service an expanding roster.

Staff Writers
