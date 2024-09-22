Toby’s Estate Octobysfest Is Back To Award Aussie Local Café Legends

World Coffee Day is on 23 September but there’s an extra reason to raise your espresso because Octobysfest has officially kicked off. Toby’s Estate is once again on the hunt for the best Local Legends on the café scene and there are a bunch of prizes up for grabs.

“We know how hard baristas and café owners work, putting in long hours and constantly smiling while dealing with last-minute changes and a whole stack of other things. And too often these awesome legends are not recognised enough which is why we created Octobysfest Local Legends to help shine a light on all those behind the coffee machine putting in that extra effort,” said Jody Leslie, Toby’s Estate general manager.

From 1-22 October, each café registered for Octobysfest Local Legends will have the chance to get their customers and community to vote for them as their favourite café.

There are over $75,000 worth of prizes to win. Winners in each state will not just take out the Local Legends title but will receive a photoshoot of their café, a paid media article with social amplification, and will feature on Toby’s social channels.

For every vote a café receives they will also receive an entry into the draw to win a trip to Florence, Italy courtesy of La Marzocco. Fantastico. There will also be prizes for runner-up cafés in each state thanks to Toby’s partners Chai Me, Alternative Dairy Co, and Joco Cups.

To help cafés get their customers on board and get behind them, members of the public will also have the chance to win a holiday themselves each time they vote.

Voting is open now with café finalists and winners crowned at the end of October.